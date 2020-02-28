Virginia man gets 15 years in 1-year-old’s beating death

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating death of his 1-year-old daughter.

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating death of his 1-year-old daughter.

News outlets report 32-year-old John Robert Shore pleaded guilty to non-capital murder in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Shore claimed Oaklyn Leigh Owens fell out of her crib before her death in January 2019.

Records instead showed she died from repeated blunt force trauma to the head. Shore’s defense argued Oaklyn’s death was an accident, but a deputy Commonwealth’s attorney pointed to evidence showing police found a fresh hole in the wall in Shore’s bedroom and blood on a bed that both contained Oaklyn’s DNA.

