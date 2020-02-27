Virginia legislature passes bill to extend kindergarten hours

A Senate bill that almost doubles the instructional hours of kindergarten classes required for school accreditation passed its final hurdle in the Virginia House.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Senate bill that almost doubles the instructional hours of kindergarten classes required for school accreditation from 540 hours to 990 hours passed its final hurdle in the Virginia House Thursday with a vote of 94-6.

Senate Bill 238, introduced by Fairfax Democratic Sen. George Barker directs the Board of Education to adopt regulations by July 1, 2022, along with the requirement that the standard school day for kindergarten students average to at least 5.5 instructional hours in order to qualify for full kindergarten accreditation.

Local school boards may approve a four-day weekly calendar, so long as a minimum of 990 hours of instructional time is provided.

