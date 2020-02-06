Virginia doctor indicted on patient sexual abuse charges

The Associated Press

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting female patients during medical appointments has been indicted on sex crime charges.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports a grand jury indicted 47-year-old Shannon Michael Finch on charges of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy and sexual battery on Monday.

Police documents and news outlets report two women accused Finch of touching them inappropriately during appointments at his office dating back to 2016.

In one of the cases, Bristol Virginia police had a victim wear video equipment to a subsequent visit and obtained evidence of Finch sexually touching her again.

The Virginia Board of Medicine revoked Finch’s medical license in 2018.

