Virginia city renames road for Apollo 11 astronaut Armstrong

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton City Council has voted to place the name of Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong on a road which had been named for a Confederate general.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the road had been named for Confederate general John B. Magruder.

But city officials said the change happened only because a NASA employee last July emailed Mayor Donnie Tuck, suggesting naming it for the famous astronaut.

Council members said the name change is a way to honor Armstrong, who was the first man to walk on the moon and celebrate that 50th anniversary milestone.

Without that email, they said the issue may not have gotten their attention.

