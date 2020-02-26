Virginia bill would allow nursing homes to give medical cannabis

A Virginia bill would allow employees at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospices to administer CBD and THC-A oil.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers continue to fine tune legislation that aligns with the state’s growing medical cannabis program by advancing two Senate bills that would facilitate the work of caregivers and lab employees.

SB 185 sponsored by Henrico Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant would allow employees at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospices to administer CBD and THC-A oil to residents who have a valid written certification to use the medication.

SB 885 from Democratic Sen. David W. Marsden of Fairfax would remove criminal liabilities for analytical lab workers who transport and possess both substances during the course of their work.

