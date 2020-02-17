Teenager, adult dead in shootings at Virginia apartment

The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in a Virginia city say a man and a teenager died in weekend shootings at an apartment.

Norfolk police said 62-year-old Milton Washington Jr. and the 16-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday night’s shooting disturbance.

The teenager’s name hasn’t been released.

Another man inside the apartment with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was taken to a Norfolk hospital.

Police detectives are still seeking information about what happened.

