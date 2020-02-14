Home » Virginia News » Superintendent resigns from beleaguered…

Superintendent resigns from beleaguered jail in Virginia

The Associated Press

February 14, 2020, 10:33 AM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — The superintendent of a jail in Virginia has resigned after only nine months.

She had been hired to lead the jail in the wake of scrutiny over inmate deaths and allegations that it mistreated prisoners.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Col. Carmen DeSadier appeared to fail to overcome internal staff resistance to her management practices at the facility in central Virginia.

She surprised board members of the Riverside Regional Jail Authority when she submitted her resignation last week. DeSadier’s management practices had become the subject of an investigation by an outside law firm.

The investigation began after the board said it received “numerous concerns” from senior staff members.

