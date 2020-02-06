Registration deadline is Monday for Va. Democratic presidential primary

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia's Democratic presidential primary is quickly approaching.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary is quickly approaching.

Voters who want to cast a ballot in the March 3 contest must be registered by Monday.

Virginia law doesn’t currently allow same-day registration.

The state Board of Elections said in a news release that any Virginian can check or update their registration or register for the first time online.

Registration is available in person or online.

