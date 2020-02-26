Proposed Virginia budget increases Metro, public transportation money

The proposed Virginia state budget continues to increase funding for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The proposed Virginia state budget continues to increase funding for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and includes an amendment to extend rail and bus service in Northern Virginia.

The WMATA would receive roughly $160 million in funds from Virginia in 2021 and the same amount of money in 2022.

The WMATA is operated and funded in part by Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

On average, 1 million weekday passenger trips are made on WMATA trains, buses and paratransit services.

In Virginia, the WMATA provides service to Fairfax and Arlington counties and Alexandria.

