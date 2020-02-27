Judge declares mistrial in Virginia student’s murder case

A Virginia judge has declared a mistrial in the murder case against a man accused of killing his adopted daughter and disposing of her body.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia judge has declared a mistrial in the murder case against a man accused of killing his adopted daughter and disposing of her body. Wesley Hadsell is accused of killing 18-year-old A.J. Hadsell in 2015, while she was home from college on spring break. Defense lawyer James Ellenson said the mistrial was called after a disagreement involving what evidence the jury would be allowed to hear. Ellenson said the prosecution and defense initially agreed a jury could hear recorded media interviews in which Wesley Hadsell spoke about his past criminal record. But the defendant changed his mind. A new trial date will be determined Friday.

