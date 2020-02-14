Gov. Ralph Northam says strong economy means more money for state budget

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is telling lawmakers that a stronger than expected economy means they will have an extra $180 million to spend when crafting a state budget.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is telling lawmakers that a stronger than expected economy means they will have an extra $180 million to spend when crafting a state budget.

Northam said in a letter to lawmakers Friday that new revenue estimates for fiscal year 2020 shows an expected increase of almost $300 million over previous estimates.

By law, about $112 million of that extra money is designated for the state’s reserves.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate are set to unveil their proposed $135 billion two-year state budgets on Sunday.

