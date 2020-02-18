Home » Virginia News » Diocese to offer settlements…

Diocese to offer settlements to victims who won’t sue

The Associated Press

February 18, 2020, 11:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says it will offer monetary settlements to sexual abuse victims if they give up the right to sue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the diocese announced the offer on Monday.

Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout said in a press release that the offer is “the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.”

The diocese said it does not know how much money will be needed for such settlements.

Victims who want to participate must initiate a claim by April 3 and file the claim by May 15.

