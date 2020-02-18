Diocese to offer settlements to victims who won’t sue

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says it will offer monetary settlements to sexual abuse victims if they give up the right to sue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the diocese announced the offer on Monday.

Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout said in a press release that the offer is “the best course for our diocese to reach a just reconciliation with our victim survivors.”

The diocese said it does not know how much money will be needed for such settlements.

Victims who want to participate must initiate a claim by April 3 and file the claim by May 15.

