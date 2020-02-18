Authorities find 21 dead hunting dogs in Virginia

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say they’ve found 21 dead hunting dogs and charged their owner with felony animal cruelty.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that one dog was found alive and is expected to fully recover.

The dogs were a breed that’s often called Walkers or Walker Hounds.

They were found Friday on a property south of Richmond after Dinwiddie County Animal Control received an anonymous request to check on the animals.

Authorities said they charged Floyd McNeil Maitland with two felony counts of animal cruelty.

It was not immediately clear whether he’s hired an attorney.

