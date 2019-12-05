Home » Virginia News » Northern Virginia science center…

Northern Virginia science center gets $10 million donation

The Associated Press

December 5, 2019, 4:58 AM

STERLING, Va. (AP) — A planned science center in Northern Virginia is getting a $10 million donation to jump-start its construction.

Northwest Federal Credit Union announced its donation Wednesday at a press conference.

The Children’s Science Center will be an extension of the Richmond-based Science Museum of Virginia.

The project is expected to cost $75 million in total, and supporters say the project has now raised 85% of what will be needed. Sate and local funds have also been committed to the project.

The science center will be located in Sterling, a few miles north of Dulles International Airport. Officials expect it will draw more than 300,000 visitors a year.

