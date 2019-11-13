Virginia doctor pleads guilty to illegal prescriptions

A Virginia doctor has pleaded guilty to unlawfully prescribing the painkillers Oxycodone and Tramadol to patients.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 58-year-old doctor Zeljko Stjepanovic admitted to writing prescriptions for patients without assessing their individual needs and writing prescriptions had no legitimate medical purposes.

Authorities said Stjepanovic pleaded guilty to the unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances at a Richmond-area pain management practice.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, though prosecutors say the sentences are typically lower. His sentencing is scheduled for February of 2020.

