Home » Virginia News » Virginia city’s housing agency…

Virginia city’s housing agency gets shipping container homes

The Associated Press

November 22, 2019, 4:51 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A second Virginia city’s housing authority is getting homes made from shipping containers.

The Daily Press reports Newport News will soon join Richmond to become the second place in the state with the new-age housing concept.

Chris Thompson is director of strategic housing for the Virginia Housing Development Authority. He tells the newspaper he thinks the container structures could help address the need for affordable housing.

The state agency is donating two 960-square-foot (89-sq. meter) homes, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Karen Wilds is director of the city’s housing authority. She says her agency will see what kind of reception the homes get before purchasing any.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Lifestyle News Local News Real Estate News Virginia News
housing richmond shipping containers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up