Home » Virginia News » Veterans Day ceremony to…

Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial

The Associated Press

November 7, 2019, 4:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The 63rd annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held Monday at the Virginia War Memorial.

Gov. Ralph Northam will give the keynote address. Two winners of a Veterans Day student essay contest will be announced and will read their winning essays.

Other speakers will include: Carlos Hopkins, Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial.

The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. with patriotic music by the U.S. Army TRADOC band from Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The event is free and open to the public.

The war memorial will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Holiday News Lifestyle News Local News Virginia News
ralph northam veterans day Veterans Day ceremony virginia war memorial

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up