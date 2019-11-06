Va. police car hit head-on in wrong-way crash, 2 injured

A wrong-way crash involving a police vehicle and a car in Virginia has left two people injured.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A wrong-way crash involving a police vehicle and a car in Virginia has left two people injured.

Newport News police say in a press release a car jumped the median Tuesday afternoon and collided head-on with a city vehicle. News outlets report that vehicle was a police car.

Police spokeswoman Kelly King says the drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

King says the investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear whether the driver of the car will face charges.

The driver of the police vehicle hasn’t been identified.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.