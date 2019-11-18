Home » Virginia News » Republican asks for recount…

Republican asks for recount in Virginia House race

The Associated Press

November 18, 2019, 4:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates is asking for a recount after official results show him losing by less than 30 votes.

Rep. Chris Stolle said on Monday that he has requested a recount after the State Board of Elections certified that he lost to Democrat Nancy Guy by 27 votes out of more than 20,000 cast.

Stolle is a member of a prominent Virginia Beach political family and has served in the House since 2010.

Democrats will control the House regardless of the outcome of a recount.

Also on Monday, the board certified that Republican Del. Nick Freitas won reelection. He was forced to mount a write-in campaign after failing to submit election paperwork on time.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

