Home » Virginia News » Marshals: Rifle found during…

Marshals: Rifle found during search for Marine deserter

The Associated Press

November 21, 2019, 9:10 AM

Police officers continue to search the Grandin Road area in the vicinity of Patrick Henry High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Roanoke, Va., for Michael Alexander Brown, a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Police officers continue to search the Grandin Road area in the vicinity of Patrick Henry High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Roanoke, Va., for Michael Alexander Brown, a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case. (AP/Stephanie Klein-Davis)
In this undated image released by the Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff's Office, U. S. Marine Michael Alexander Brown is shown. Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones has closed all the city schools in Roanoke, Va. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and warned people to lock their doors after spotting a vehicle linked to Brown, a Marine deserter who is wanted for questioning in a murder case. (Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff's Office via AP)
In this undated image released by the Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office, U. S. Marine Michael Alexander Brown is shown. Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones has closed all the city schools in Roanoke, Va. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and warned people to lock their doors after spotting a vehicle linked to Brown, a Marine deserter who is wanted for questioning in a murder case. (AP)
(1/2)
Police officers continue to search the Grandin Road area in the vicinity of Patrick Henry High School, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Roanoke, Va., for Michael Alexander Brown, a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case. (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP)
In this undated image released by the Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff's Office, U. S. Marine Michael Alexander Brown is shown. Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones has closed all the city schools in Roanoke, Va. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and warned people to lock their doors after spotting a vehicle linked to Brown, a Marine deserter who is wanted for questioning in a murder case. (Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff's Office via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — U.S. marshals reportedly recovered a rifle in their search for a Marine deserter wanted for questioning in a murder case.

WDBJ-TV reports a woman called authorities to the Hollins area of Roanoke, Va., on Wednesday after noticing a hooded man in a white pickup truck. The woman said he carried a rifle into a neighbor’s yard, walked out of her sight, returned without the weapon and then drove away.

Marshals are testing the gun for evidence to see if it’s linked to 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown. Authorities say he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He’s accused in the killing of his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Wilfred Brown, in Virginia.

Marshals believe Brown drove a camper to the Roanoke area last Thursday and tried to contact relatives.

___

Information from: WDBJ-TV, http://www.wdbj7.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News National News Virginia News
marine marshals Michael Alexander Brown.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up