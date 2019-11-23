Home » Virginia News » Hard Rock agrees to…

Hard Rock agrees to operate proposed Va. casino

The Associated Press

November 23, 2019, 3:26 PM

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Hard Rock International has agreed to operate a proposed resort and casino in southwest Virginia.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that the project’s developer, Jim McGlothlin, announced the agreement Friday.

Hard Rock operates casinos throughout the country and overseas.

Gambling interests have pushed hard for state lawmakers to legalize casinos in Virginia. So far legislators have largely punted on the issue.

Bristol is one of a handful of Virginia localities hoping to build a new casino.

The legislature’s watchdog agency is set to release a report on gaming Monday and lawmakers are expected to debate the issue during next year’s legislative session.

___

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Local News Virginia News
casino Hard Rock International

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up