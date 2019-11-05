Home » Virginia News » Virginia forestry officials: 'Peak…

Virginia forestry officials: ‘Peak week’ for leaves along parkway

The Associated Press

November 5, 2019, 4:42 AM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says it’s “peak week” for colorful fall foliage along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to this week’s foliage report , the highest mountain areas have lost many leaves, but areas below 3,000 feet are “stunning.” The department says what was expected to be a dull fall color season due to drought is “turning out to be quite brilliant.”

The department offers several fall foliage driving tour routes online. They are designed by a local forester and cover areas off the beaten path intended to avoid traffic.

