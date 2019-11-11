Eastern Shore grocery is selling a $230 bottle of beer

A gourmet grocery store on Virginia's Eastern Shore is selling a bottle of beer that costs $230. It's also so full of alcohol that it's illegal in more than a dozen states.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported Monday that Poseidon’s Pantry in Chincoteague is selling a rare and much-coveted beer that’s made by Sam Adams.

The barrel-aged beer is called Utopias 2019. The custom-made bottle holds 25.4 ounces. The alcohol content is 28 percent, which is too much to be sold in 15 states.

This BEER, at 28% ABV is illegal in 15 states! Samuel Adams’ Utopias 2019 is an American Strong Ale that comes in a custom ceramic decanter, meant to be served one ounce at a time. RateBeer score of 100. We have one bottle, a bargain at $230. https://t.co/mAYHwjTiB1 pic.twitter.com/RLMLgMrl6M — Poseidon’s Pantry (@PoseidonsPantry) November 5, 2019

Shop co-owner Sarah Mason said the purchase was “kind of an impulse buy” for a store that’s known to sell rare beers. She added that the beer “is a whole other level.”

Sam Adams recommends drinking an ounce of the beer at a time.

