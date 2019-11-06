California man caught with loaded gun at Virginia airport

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says a California man has been cited for having a gun loaded…

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says a California man has been cited for having a gun loaded with three bullets in a carry-on bag at an airport in Virginia.

A news release from the TSA says the gun was found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint Tuesday morning. Airport police confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. His name wasn’t given.

TSA says this is the fifth gun detected at this airport this year. Six guns were spotted at the checkpoint last year.

Nationwide, the TSA says more than 4,000 guns were discovered in carry-on bags at security checkpoints last year and 86% were loaded.

Passengers are allowed to have guns in checked bags if they are properly packaged and declared.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.