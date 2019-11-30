Authorities say they found body of missing kayaker

Authorities say they’ve found the body of a man who went missing while kayaking in southwest Virginia.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a man who went missing while kayaking in southwest Virginia.

News outlets report that the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries identified the man as 38-year-old David Brent Glidewell. His body was found in Laurel Bed Lake on Friday.

Glidewell fell from his kayak on Wednesday. Authorities believe that high winds may have been a factor. Dive teams and rescue crews participated in the search.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.