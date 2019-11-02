2 wounded in Walmart parking lot shooting in Fauquier County

Two people were shot after a confrontation Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Walmart in Warrenton, Virginia, officials said.

The shooting led to a large law enforcement presence in the Walmart and Home Depot area on James Madison Highway. Officials asked people to avoid the area.

The shooting was reported in that area around 5:15 p.m. After a confrontation in the parking lot in front of the Walmart, someone shot a woman and man sitting inside a vehicle.

The shooter left the scene. The victims drove next door to the Home Depot and called 911.

The woman and the man were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

At one point, a Virginia State Police helicopter was called to the scene to help search for suspects.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

