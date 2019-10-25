Home » Virginia News » Virginia man found competent…

Virginia man found competent for trial in boy’s death

The Associated Press

October 25, 2019, 4:55 AM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man charged in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

McKenzie Kyle Hellman is charged with felony murder in the Jan. 13 death of Steven Dale Meek II. Hellman and the boy’s mother, Kayla Nicole Thomas, also are accused of sexually abusing Steven and making child pornography.

Hellman’s lawyer asked for the evaluation last May, citing “profound issues” with Hellman’s mental health.

On Thursday, Hellman’s lawyer and prosecutors said the evaluation had been completed and Hellman was found competent to stand trial.

The Roanoke Times reports that Judge Philip Trompeter scheduled a hearing for Dec. 20.

