Virginia Commonwealth University health system CEO retiring

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The CEO of Virginia Commonwealth University’s health system is retiring.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Dr. Marsha Rappley announced Tuesday that she plans to retire Jan. 2 from the system she’s led since 2015.

VCU President Michael Rao issued a statement praising Rappley and highlighting her work on a new children’s hospital expected to open in 2022.

Rao said in a statement that an interim replacement will be named soon, followed by a national search for Rappley’s successor.

