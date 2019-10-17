Roanoke police say officer shot armed man in parking lot

Police in Virginia say an officer shot a man in a parking lot after realizing the man had a gun.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer shot a man in a parking lot after realizing the man had a gun.

News outlets report Roanoke police responded to a trespassing call Wednesday afternoon. Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline says the officer was talking to the man when he noticed the gun and shot the man. The officer wasn’t hurt.

Authorities have not said what specifically prompted the officer to fire.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts described the man’s wounds as serious but says he’s expected to recover. State Police are handling the investigation.

Cline says the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Neither the officer nor the man was identified.

A police car responding to the shooting crashed into three cars at an intersection, leaving several people with non-life-threatening injuries.

