Righting ‘sins of omission’: Monument honors Virginia women

Hundreds of people have gathered on Virginia's Capitol Square to dedicate a new monument honoring trailblazing women spanning four centuries of history.

The project will eventually feature a dozen life-sized bronze statues dotting a granite plaza. Seven were officially unveiled Monday by Girl Scouts who pulled drapes off the statues as the women’s names were read aloud.

Among those being honored are a Native American chieftain, a Jamestown settler and a suffragist.

The sculptor, Ivan Schwartz, said there are far fewer statues honoring women than men across the United States. He called the dedication “a deeply significant moment in the history of the nation, as we begin to address centuries-old sins of omission.”

Organizers say there’s no other monument quite like this one in the United States.

