Home » Virginia News » Remains of Korean War…

Remains of Korean War soldier from Tennessee to be buried in Arlington

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 4:54 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Remains belonging to a soldier from Tennessee who was killed in the Korean War are scheduled for burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

State officials said Tuesday that the remains of Capt. Rufus J. Hyman, of Memphis, are scheduled to be interred Wednesday at the cemetery in Virginia.

Hyman was a 23-year-old Army infantry officer when his division began fighting the North Korean Army near Kwonbin-ni, South Korea, in 1950. Hyman was declared missing in action on July 30, 1950.

One year later, the American Registration Service Group found an isolated burial near Hyman’s last known location. But the remains couldn’t be unidentified.

In October 2017, the remains were disinterred. Hyman was identified through dental records and DNA testing in February.

A day of mourning is set for Wednesday in Tennessee.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Arlington, VA News Local News National News Virginia News
arlington national cemetery Capt. Rufus J. Hyman korean war

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up