Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Petersburg shootings

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say two men were killed and a third one was injured in possibly related shootings in Petersburg.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the weekend shootings come just weeks after federal, state and local law enforcement agencies gathered to address violence affecting the area.

The Petersburg Police Department says officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. He later died at a hospital.

The newspaper reports that while officers were at the hospital, a man showed up in need of treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. As he was being treated, a third person arrived with serious injuries. That person later died.

Police tweeted they are investigating the events, which they believe are related, and are asking the public for help with information.

