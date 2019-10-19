Parents sue Virginia school district over racist 2017 video

The parents of a Virginia student who say their son was assaulted and bullied by his middle school football teammates in an incident captured on video two years ago are suing the school system.

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — The parents of a Virginia student who say their son was assaulted and bullied by his middle school football teammates in an incident captured on video two years ago are suing the school system.

The video, which showed football players simulating sex acts on black students in a locker room and was overlaid with racist language, sparked outrage after it was shared on Snapchat. It led to the cancellation of the rest of Short Pump Middle School’s football season and a police investigation. No charges resulted.

Local media report the complaint filed Thursday seeks $350,000. It alleges three school officials failed to create a safe, nondiscriminatory and inclusive environment.

A Henrico County schools spokesman said the district outside Richmond hadn’t been served yet and will respond at the appropriate time.

