McAuliffe joining law firm’s privacy and cyber think tank

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is joining a global law firm’s privacy and cybersecurity think tank.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP announced Tuesday that McAuliffe will be a global strategy adviser at its Centre for Information Policy Leadership .

The firm said in a news release that McAuliffe will work on privacy and data security policy initiatives aimed at helping companies deal with risks, as well as the development of “next-generation privacy principles” to facilitate the secure exchange of global digital information.

As governor, McAuliffe routinely promoted Virginia’s cybersecurity industry and took steps to increase the number of workers in that field.

The Democrat, who ruled out a 2020 presidential bid earlier this year, served as governor from 2014 to 2018. State law prohibited him from serving consecutive terms.

