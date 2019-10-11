Home » Virginia News » Elizabeth Warren to hold…

Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 4:27 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Virginia next week.

The Massachusetts senator will be in Norfolk on Oct. 18 for a town hall at Chartway Arena.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

Warren has enjoyed a steady climb in the polls and is now one of the Democratic presidential primary front-runners, along with former Vice President Joe Biden.

