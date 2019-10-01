Conference to focus on farm profitability, sustainability

The 2019 Small Farm Outreach annual conference in Suffolk, Virginia, will teach best practices for farm profitability and sustainability.

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Farmers, landowners and agriculture professionals can learn about best practices for farm profitability and sustainability during a three-day conference in Virginia.

The 2019 Small Farm Outreach annual conference will feature celebrated New York Times best-selling author and seventh generation farmer Forrest Pritchard. He will share strategies from his latest book, “Start Your Farm.”

The conference will be held Oct. 24-26 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Suffolk.

It will include educational sessions that focus on business and production management techniques as well as marketing strategies. Topics will range from crop insurance to disease and pest management to farm safety.

Participants will also have an opportunity to tour local farm operations.

