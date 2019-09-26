Home » Virginia News » Virginia hosting free fishing weekend

Virginia hosting free fishing weekend

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 4:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is offering the chance to fish for free statewide this weekend.

The Department of Game & Inland Fisheries has scheduled two free fishing days Sept. 28-29 in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day. Inclement weather during free fishing days in June prompted the department to add additional days.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. A license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

