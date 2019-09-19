Home » Virginia News » Virginia gov announces $8.5M…

Virginia gov announces $8.5M firm expansion, 105 new jobs

The Associated Press

September 19, 2019, 4:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company that makes piping systems is expanding in Virginia and plans to create 105 new manufacturing jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that High Purity Systems plans to spend $8.5 million to build a 30,000-square-foot facility for piping fabrication.

The company makes piping systems for a variety of industries, including biopharmaceuticals and aerospace companies.

The state will provide incentives to High Purity Systems through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and other tax breaks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Virginia News
High Purity Systems jobs manufacturing ralph northam

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up