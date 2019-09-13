Virginia AG: Race details not needed for marriage licenses

Virginia's attorney general says couples planning to get married in the state will not have to disclose their race on their marriage application.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that clerks were notified of the change in an email late Friday, about a week after three couples filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state requirement .

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring wrote that circuit court clerks must ask people seeking a marriage license their race, but couples can decline to answer the question. Herring says clerks should issue a marriage license regardless of whether an applicant answers the question.

The lawsuit says one Virginia county provided a list of more than 200 potential races to a couple that questioned the requirement. It included “American,” ”Aryan,” ”Moor” and “Mulatto.” A handful of states still require the information.

