Home » Virginia News » 3 teens shot at…

3 teens shot at Virginia high school football game

The Associated Press

September 14, 2019, 8:05 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say three teenagers who were shot after a high school football game in Virginia are expected to survive.

Newport News Police said via Twitter on Saturday that the shootings happened at the end of a football game at Todd Stadium on Friday night.

A 14-year-old victim was found in the stadium’s parking lot. Two 19-year-olds were found on a street near the stadium. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told local media that paramedics were already on scene because of the game.

An investigation was ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News National News Virginia News
crime shooting teens shot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up