‘Roam free, Meteor!’: Escaped yak dies in vehicle collision

September 27, 2019

This photo provided by Laura Cooper from the Nelson County Farm Bureau shows a yak in Lovingston, Va,, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Laura Cooper/Nelson County Farm Bureau via AP)

Home » Virginia News » 'Roam free, Meteor!': Escaped…

The Associated Press

September 27, 2019, 6:16 PM

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — A vehicle has hit and killed a yak who rose to internet fame by making his great escape in Virginia while on the way to a butcher shop.

The Washington Post reports the owner of the yak, Robert Cissell, said on social media that the animal named Meteor died Friday morning on U.S. 29 in Nelson County.

Meteor had been on the loose since Sept. 10 when he kicked off the back door of a livestock trailer and ran into the mountains.

Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says there were no witnesses to Friday’s collision. He says a commercial vehicle may have hit the yak and kept going.

The Nelson County Farm Bureau wrote a tribute to Meteor on social media that ended with, “Roam free, Meteor!”

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Animals & Pets Living News Local News Social Media News Tech News Virginia News
meteor yak

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up