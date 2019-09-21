Home » Virginia News » Police: 4 dead in…

Police: 4 dead in fiery car crash at airport in Virginia

The Associated Press

September 21, 2019, 11:15 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Norfolk say four people are dead following a fiery car crash at the city’s airport.

Police say the car was headed toward the departures area at Norfolk International Airport early Saturday when it left the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Authorities say the crash was reported around 1 a.m. They say the four people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not been identified. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

