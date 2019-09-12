Only minor erosion at Virginia Beach in Dorian aftermath

Millions of dollars worth of sand laid down on the Virginia Beach oceanfront over the summer withstood severe conditions during Hurricane Dorian.

The Virginian-Pilot reports visual inspections of area beaches have been underway since the weekend. Dan Adams, coastal program manager for the city, says erosion from wind and wave action was “minor.”

A dredging company completed 75 percent of a $22.6 million sand replenishment project before restrictions for sea turtle migration kicked in. The company is scheduled to return Nov. 15 to complete the project.

Virginia avoided a direct hit from Dorian, which did the most destruction in the Bahamas.

