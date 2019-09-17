Officials: 2 adults, juvenile killed in Virginia house fire

Virginia State Police say the bodies of two adults and a juvenile have been found in the debris of a house fire in Buckingham County, Virginia.

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say the bodies of two adults and a juvenile have been found in the debris of a house fire.

News outlets report the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Monday morning reporting the fire at a house on Route 60. State police said the house was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived on scene, and added that the police were called for additional assistance about an hour after the fire was reported.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification. The names of the two adults are expected to be released Tuesday.

It wasn’t clear on Monday how the fire started.

