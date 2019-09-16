Home » Virginia News » Longtime Virginia judge found…

Longtime Virginia judge found dead; autopsy pending

The Associated Press

September 16, 2019, 1:47 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — A longtime Virginia judge has been found dead.

News outlets report the body of James D’Alton was found Friday night at a home in Petersburg. City police didn’t immediately release a cause of death. A police statement says an investigation is ongoing. D’Alton’s body has been set to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Reports say D’Alton was retired but still working as a substitute judge. An online obituary for D’Alton says a memorial service is set to be held for the 75-year-old on Sept. 20 at Christ & Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg.

