24-year-old inmate dies after being found unresponsive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a Lynchburg jail. The…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a Lynchburg jail.

The News & Advance reports emergency medical crews were dispatched to the jail early Tuesday morning for a report of an unresponsive male. Kevin Tyler Caldwell of Lynchburg was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tim Trent is the administrator of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority. He tells the newspaper Caldwell appeared to have died of natural causes.

Trent says Caldwell was the cell’s only occupant and there’s no indication of a suicide attempt.

Online jail records show Caldwell had been in custody since June 18 on a charge of probation violation.

An autopsy is pending.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.