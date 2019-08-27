Virginia sheriff: Inmate placed in medical coma after attack

A Virginia sheriff says a jail inmate was apparently beaten by his two cellmates so badly that he's been placed in a medical coma.

Sheriff Mike Ward says deputies discovered the injured 42-year-old man around 3 a.m. Sunday at Henrico County’s Regional Jail West. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the man’s jaw and both his arms were broken.

Wade says the man’s cellmates have been isolated and charges are pending. Sheriff’s deputies, Henrico police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

