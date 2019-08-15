Home » Virginia News » Virginia regulators seek input…

Virginia regulators seek input on surprise medical bills

The Associated Press

August 15, 2019, 4:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians can soon tell regulators what the state should do to limit surprise medical bills.

The State Corporation Commission announced Wednesday that it will hold a public hearing in Richmond on Sept. 12 on high charges insured patients can face when a member of a medical team that treats them is not in their insurer’s network.

The SCC is currently considering a proposed regulation that would require health plans managed by the state to mandate that hospitals and medical facilities in their network inform patients of potential out-of-network costs before any treatment is provided.

The regulations would not apply to emergency services.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Virginia News
medical bills state corporation commission

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up