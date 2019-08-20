Virginia police looking for suspect who escaped from cruiser

Police in Virginia are searching for a man who said he didn't want to go back to jail, and kicked his way out from a police car in handcuffs.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are searching for a man who said he didn’t want to go back to jail, and kicked his way out from a police car in handcuffs.

Richmond police spokesman Gene Lepley says 38-year-old Ameer Ali was being transported to a justice center Monday when he escaped from the cruiser and fled on foot.

Video from a nearby home’s camera shows Ali in a light blue shirt and jeans running through a neighborhood with his hands still cuffed in front of him.

Ali had been arrested on an outstanding drug charge.

Police shut down surrounding roads and patrolled the area, but Ali remains on the run.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.