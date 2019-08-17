Virginia Beach man acquires rare dime for $1.3M

John Brush, of Virginia Beach, acquired the 125-year-old U.S. silver dime in a public auction at the American Numismatic Association on Thursday night in Chicago.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has acquired a rare dime for a collector at a cost of $1.3 million.

John Brush, of Virginia Beach, acquired the 125-year-old U.S. silver dime in a public auction at the American Numismatic Association on Thursday night in Chicago.

Brush, who is president of David Lawrence Rare Coins of Virginia Beach, bought the coin on behalf of collector Dell Loy Hansen, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Only 24 dimes were struck at the San Francisco Mint in 1894, and researchers today can only account for nine of them.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.